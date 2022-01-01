UrduPoint.com

Welcome To 2022: A New Year With Same Tactics: Omar Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Welcome to 2022: A new year with same tactics: Omar Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :National Conference Vice-President, Omar Abdullah, has mocked the authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), for illegally locking People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders in their homes ahead of a peaceful protest against the recommendations of Delimitation Commission in Srinagar.

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said, "Good morning and welcome to 2022. A new year with the same police illegally locking people in their homes and an administration so terrified of normal democratic activity", Kashmir Media Service(KMS) reported.

He said that trucks have been parked outside the gates of the homes of PAGD leaders to scuttle the peaceful protest of PAGD sit-in protest. Some things never change, he added.

Abdullah, whose father and veteran politician Farooq Abdullah heads the PAGD, claimed, "Talk about a lawless police state, the police have even locked the internal gate connecting my father's home to my sister's. Yet our leaders have the cheek to tell the world that India is the largest democracy, hah!!"Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted that she had been placed under detention. "A truck is parked outside my house too," she said in a tweet.

The PAGD had proposed to hold a peaceful demonstration in Srinagar on Saturday against the proposal of the Delimitation Commission of increasing six seats in Jammu division and one in Kashmir. With this, the number of seats in Jammu would have gone up to 43 and Kashmir to 47.

Related Topics

India Protest World Police Omar Abdullah Democracy Jammu Srinagar Same Alliance Media Mufti

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st January 2022

3 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in ..

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency C ..

14 hours ago
 Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

14 hours ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.