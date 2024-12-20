Welcoming winter: Snowfall attracts tourists to Northern Pakistan

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) As December arrives, northern Pakistan transforms into a winter wonderland, captivating snow lovers and adventure tourists alike, enjoying pleasant change in weather.

The snow-covered mountains and landscapes in Murree, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Swat, Kaghan, Naran and adjacent areas offer perfect opportunities for families and adventure snow sports enthusiasts to enjoy moderate to heavy snowfall during winters.

Upstream from these areas, stand tall Hindu Kush, Karakoram, and Himalayan mountains ranges, blessed with stunning natural beauty and known for their snow covered peaks, picturesque landscapes and thrilling winter sports.

If popular snowfall resorts like Murree and Nathiagali offer family-friendly tourism, Naran, Kaghan, and Ayubia boast exhilarating activities like chairlift rides, skiing and snowboarding, drawing adventurers in droves from across the country.

For those seeking more unique winter snowfall experiences, the valleys of Hunza, Skardu, Naltar, Chitral, and Swat offer beautiful snow-covered peaks and numerous opportunities for enjoying nature’s bounties and snow sports.

Swat, often referred to as "Switzerland of Pakistan," has become an increasingly popular winter sports destinations, especially for skiing. The valley’s Malam Jabba is a snow-covered snowfall paradise, known for its mesmerizing beauty with an average snowfall of around 10 feet annually. Malam Jabba is also considered one of Pakistan's premier skiing destinations for skiing lovers.

“Skiing history of Malam Jabba dates back to 1962 when the first skiing competition was held there,” informed Tashfeen Haider, Director General (DG), KP Culture and Tourism Authority. “The area has earned international recognition as a leading skiing destination in South Asia, especially after the establishment of a skiing resort in 1988. Today, it offers world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities, making it a must-visit for snow sports lovers.”

Beyond skiing, Swat’s natural attractions like ancient Gandhara civilization and pristine snow covered mountainous landscapes, contribute to its appeal. The valley is also home to a range of adventure sports including river rafting and fishing, with the famous trout fish of Swat offering a unique taste.

Malam Jabba skiing resort and adjacent Kalam, Mankial and Flaksair offer breathtaking backdrops for winter sports. The skiing season here typically lasts from December to March, attracting thousands of visitors. The resort's chairlift, one of the longest in Pakistan, provides sweeping views of the surrounding snow-blanketed mountains.

As they wait rest of year, the tourists from different parts of country rush to these destinations even with the first snow fall to enjoy captivating sceneries and mountain tops, sample Swat’s famous trout fish and take part in winter sports.

“I love snowfall. I travelled to Swat valley to experience its winter charm,” said Nasir Khan, a property dealer from Peshawar.

“Travelling to nearby peaks on snowy tracks is an unforgettable thrill. Brown trout fish and skiing are excellent and priceless.”

As monsoon and snow fall occasionally damage travel routes in region, Nasir Khan urges authorities to take care of these routes during months from August to November to ease out tourists travelling difficulties. “Sometimes, pathetic roads conditions spoil enjoyment mood even becoming dangerous at multiple spots.”

As he focuses overall situation, Nasir Khan stated, “If condition of roads leading to snowfall destinations in Khyber Pakthunkhwa is improved besides curtailing hotel charges and providing other facilities, Swat can be turned into winter tourism capital of Pakistan.”

Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador said he visited many countries but Swat’s unique features were hardly seen anywhere the world. “Its natural beauty and traces of Ghandara civilization, make Swat a popular terminus for tourists and adventure sportsmen.”

“If snow-covered peaks of Falaksair and Elum offer thrill for mountaineers and trekkers, Swat’s rich archaeological history with its ancient artifacts is less to none in its fascinating beauty. Saidu Sharif Museum is another feather in Swat’s cap and a source of indulgence for history lovers,” Manzoor said.

As winter tourism is also a source of revenue generation for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the KP Tourism Department is working on different projects to fully exploit its potential.

“Winter gala and first-ever sports rafting event at River Swat are some of the exciting events being planned,” informed DG Culture and Tourism Authority Tasfeen Haider. “Besides Kalam and Malam Jabba, new tourist areas like Sola Tanar, Puchar and Jargo valley are being developed to reduce congestion at popular places.”

He said the provincial government is also focusing on environmental preservation by setting up camping pods at new tourist destinations and planning road developments including construction of Mankyal-Bada Sarai road to ease access to snow destinations.

Tasfeen also mentioned to plans to build jeep tracks, tourist facilitation centers and construction of roads to facilitate tourists. “An Integrated Tourism Zone with modern facilities for tourists would be established at Mankyal, Swat under the KITE project as we have also planned feasibility studies for a mega project to identify new tourist spots.”

“For added convenience and safety, a tourism police force has been deployed across key tourist spots in Swat, Naran and Kaghan to assist visitors and ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience,” he said.

As winter comes to full swing, northern Pakistan once again offers captivating scenic beauty and thrills for nature lovers with its snowy landscapes, adventure sports and rich cultural heritage, making it a must visit place.

