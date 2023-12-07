Open Menu

Welder Killed, Three Critically Injured As Gas Filled In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Welder killed, three critically injured as gas filled in tank

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A man was killed during welding work while three others wounded critically after blast caused by filling gas in an empty fuel tank, rescuer said.

Muhammad Atiq, son of Abdul Majeed was hit and killed on the spot while labouring as the gas filled to the capacity in the empty fuel tank.

The three other people staying nearby place including Muhammad Tanvir, 21, son of Mohammed Sharif, Abdul Latif, 32, son of Ghulam Hasnain and Ali Hasnain, 15, son of Mohammed Sharif got wounded by hitting with sharpnels of the metal tank.

The rescue control room responded from its Kot Addu station after informing to the police of the concerned jurisdiction.

As per the rescue source, 20% body of Ali Hasnain was burnt with face and arms affected in particular. Condition of Tanvir, the real brother of Ali Hasnain was critical as 95% of his body was burnt from the hit of the tank pieces.

The third injured, Abdul Latif got 60% burn wounds, declared as much critical to recover. His head, legs, face and back part of the body got burned.

Body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs, while the injured ones were removed to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.

Police reached out the spot and started an investigation. Evidences were being collected to further the investigation, it was said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Man Tank Kot Addu Gas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

14 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

14 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

14 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

14 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

14 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

14 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

14 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

14 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

14 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan