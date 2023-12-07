Welder killed, three critically injured as gas filled in tank

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A man was killed during welding work while three others wounded critically after blast caused by filling gas in an empty fuel tank, rescuer said.

Muhammad Atiq, son of Abdul Majeed was hit and killed on the spot while labouring as the gas filled to the capacity in the empty fuel tank.

The three other people staying nearby place including Muhammad Tanvir, 21, son of Mohammed Sharif, Abdul Latif, 32, son of Ghulam Hasnain and Ali Hasnain, 15, son of Mohammed Sharif got wounded by hitting with sharpnels of the metal tank.

The rescue control room responded from its Kot Addu station after informing to the police of the concerned jurisdiction.

As per the rescue source, 20% body of Ali Hasnain was burnt with face and arms affected in particular. Condition of Tanvir, the real brother of Ali Hasnain was critical as 95% of his body was burnt from the hit of the tank pieces.

The third injured, Abdul Latif got 60% burn wounds, declared as much critical to recover. His head, legs, face and back part of the body got burned.

Body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs, while the injured ones were removed to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.

Police reached out the spot and started an investigation. Evidences were being collected to further the investigation, it was said.