Open Menu

Welding Mechanic Electrocuted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Welding mechanic electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A welding mechanic was electrocuted at his workplace in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 20-year-old Umar Shehzad was busy in a welding machine when he accidentally touched its live wire.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Progress Saddar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

6 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

7 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

8 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

8 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

12 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

21 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

21 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan