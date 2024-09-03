Welding mechanic electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A welding mechanic was electrocuted at his workplace in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 20-year-old Umar Shehzad was busy in a welding machine when he accidentally touched its live wire.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.