Welding Mechanic Electrocuted
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A welding mechanic was electrocuted at his workplace in the area of Saddar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 20-year-old Umar Shehzad was busy in a welding machine when he accidentally touched its live wire.
As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.
