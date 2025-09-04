Welfare bodies distribute food, water in relief camps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali and Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair Mahmood, the representatives and members of Rose Welfare Organisation and Milad Welfare Organisation distributed prepared food and drinking water at the flood victims’ camps, set up by the district administration.

According to the representatives of these organisation, the recent rains and floods have wreaked havoc in Sialkot, destroying hundreds of villages and affecting millions of people.

At this time, we need maximum assistance for our flood victims, for which we are also in the field and are helping our affected brothers and sisters as per our capacity.

Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Mian Ijaz Anjum, Muhammad Usman Khokhar, Azan Nazar, Tehsildar Sialkot Sajid Iqbal Gondal, former Chairman Union Council Pacca Garha Jamil Ahmed Golden, Fasi Khan, Chaudhry Afaq, Hasnain, Zohaib, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Ramzan and others were also present on this occasion.