Welfare cheques distributed among specially-abled persons

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The district administration is taking concrete measures for the welfare of special persons.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arslan, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Sarah Rehman, on Sunday distributed social welfare cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 17 specially-abled residents of Darazinda subdivision.

The distribution ceremony, organized by the social welfare department, was attended by various local officials and members of the community.

The AC said the beneficiaries, who received financial assistance aimed at improving their living conditions, expressed their deep gratitude to the provincial government for this generous initiative.

He added that the initiative was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to uplift the specially-abled community, ensuring they receive the support and recognition they deserve.

The recipients appreciated the administration for such gestures, saying it would contribute significantly to their well-being and empowerment.