Welfare Funds Of Over Rs 51m Spent On Police Officials During One Year: RPO

Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Welfare funds of over Rs 51m spent on police officials during one year: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that welfare funds of over Rs 51 million had been distributed among 1528 officials of the department under the vision of CM Punjab and IG Punjab of putting welfare of officials on top priority.

The regional police officer said that the provincial government was not only paying focusing in bringing changes of police department but also initiating different steps for welfare of the officials. He said that during the last one year 234 police officials had been provided financial assistance for dowry funds, 31 officials have been facilitated through medical funds, families of 31 officials who died during services have also been provided financial support, 41 families given funds for burial of officials while 615 kids of police officials have been given educational scholarships during the last year.

The RPO added that 166 widows of police officials had also been provided "Guzara allowance. He said that the department have provided assistance to families of 105 police martyrs, families of 261 officials who died during service while families of 326 retired employees were also being provided different type of support.

He said that the district police officers (DPOs) of all districts had been directed to ensure maximum steps for welfare of police officials and for the families of retired and died police officials.

More Stories From Pakistan

