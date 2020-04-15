UrduPoint.com
Welfare Groups Serving Humanity Are Society's Real Strength: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the nation showed immense resilience in fighting the challenge of cororavirus and helped each other, besides the support extended by social welfare organizations to the downtrodden.

In a meeting with a delegation of Sailani Welfare Trust, the prime minister said welfare organizations with a passion to help humanity were the "real strength of a society".

The prime minister said the government alone could not fight the challenge of coronavirus, however expressed commitment to reach out to the deserving people through philanthropists and welfare groups.

He lauded the efforts of Sailani Welfare Trust for helping the government set up 112 soup kitchens to feed the poor and needy.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the activities of Sailani Trust, including provision of free meals and education to the needy.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Protection and Focal Person for Shelters Naseem ur Rehman were also present.

