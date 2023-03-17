Welfare incentives for KP police to boost morale, capacity of cops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Being the frontline force in fight against terrorism, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa police have rendered great sacrifices for the protection of lives and properties of the people besides thwarting the nefarious designs of the inimical forces.

"For years, the KP police, being the front line force, remained the prime target of suicide attacks, ambushes, kidnapping and targets' killings. The recent deadly terrorist attack on Malik Saad Shaheed police line at Peshawar on January 30 last was one of such horrific terror assaults made in a bid to shatter the morale of KP police force," said Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former IGP KP while talking to APP on Friday.

However, he said the KP police stand more determined, focused and in high morals to wipe out terrorism and extremism from the province. From 2,000 to 2021, an estimated 1,505 KP police officials including senior officers were martyred excluding the personnel of Khasadar and Levy Force. Ironically, the number of police officials reportedly martyred from 1971 to 2,000 was only 289, which was very low as compared to the last two decades in the province.

Akhtar Ali Shah said senior police officers including Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) and Frontier Constabulary Commandant Sifwat Ghayur, AIG Ashraf Noor, DIG Malik Muhammad Saad, DIG Abid Ali, SPs Tahir Dawar, Khurshid Khan, Abdul Kalam Khan and many more officers have led from the front in fight against terrorism and embraced Shahdat in line of duty.

Underscoring the need for launching special welfare programs for the KP police force, he also suggested strengthening the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to enhance their professional capacity necessary for complete eradication of terrorism.

The CTD spokesman told that 11 wanted terrorists belonging to banned Tahrik e Taliban Pakistan (TPP) were arrested from Peshawar, Mardan, Charsaddda and Khyber districts. He said three terrorists wanted by the government in serious cases were also apprehended and shifted for interrogation.

To provide relief to the police force, Inspector General Police Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur on Friday announced a mega relief and welfare package for the police cops and their families.

Under the landmark package, the IGP in a video message said, the monthly income of the widows of all those policemen, who served below ten years service, have been increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,000 while constable's burial charges were enhanced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

Similarly, bridal gifts of the first daughter's marriage of all officials were increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,00,000 while Rs 300,000 would be immediately released for open heart surgery for all police officials.

He said Rs 150,000 would be provided for open heart surgery of the widows, children and parents of officials besides Rs one lakh for treatment of early stage cancer and Rs 5,00,000 for later stage cancer treatment of the officials and Rs 250,000 for their children, wife and parents.

Likewise, he said Rs one million would be provided for liver transplant and bone marrow treatment of all officials and Rs seven lakh for their parents, wife and children's treatment, Rs30,000 per month for thalassemia patients and Rs 1,00,000 each for injured of bomb blasts, traffic and other mishaps.

Regarding measures related to education, the IGP said the police department would bear the cost of police children education in Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, UET Peshawar, GIK Swabi, IMS Peshawar, LUMS, Aga Khan University, NUST Islamabad and other institutions of the higher education.

The children of police officials, who would qualify the exams of CSS, PMS and judicial service would be given Rs 3,00,000 cash award and IGP merit certificate, adding the success of every child of police officials would be considered the success of the police department.

The police chief said that the police force was like a family and the welfare of children would be the top most priority. Akhtar Hayat said KP police have rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism and maintaining law and order in the province, therefore, their welfare would be made a role model.

These measures would significantly help increase the level of motivation and spirit of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa police force and provide golden opportunities to their children and families to get quality education at top professional education institutions and healthcare services all over Pakistan.