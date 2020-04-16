UrduPoint.com
Welfare Institutions Precious Asset: Begum Parveen Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:59 PM

Punjab governor's wife Begum Parveen Sarwar has said that the institutions working for the welfare of deserving segment of the society are precious asset

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab governor's wife Begum Parveen Sarwar has said that the institutions working for the welfare of deserving segment of the society are precious asset.

She was addressing a ceremony organized by Al-Akhyar Foundation for distribution of ration bags, medical kits and other preventive articles among deserving people at Government MC school, Kotwali road here Thursday.

Lauding the efforts of Al-Akhyar foundation for provision of ration to needy people during lockdown, she said the social activities of head of the foundation Syed Peer Habib Irfani Chishti are countrywide best regarded.

Earlier, introducing the Al-Akhyar Foundation, Syed Habib Irfani Chishti said that foundation was serving the ailing community since 1998 and today, ration bags have been distributed among 1200 deserving families affected from lockdown due to COVID-19.

He said that AL-Akhyar foundation has always served the needy people in every time tested occasion in the country. The foundation had dispatched 20 truckloads of relief goods for people in earthquake areas.

On the occasion, Begum Governor checked medical kits and other articles which are being provided to government hospitals.

MPA Mian Waris Aziz, Khayal Kastro, President Al-Akhyar Foundation Syed Akhyar Habib Irfani, Dr Muneer Zafar, Haji Ayyub, Coordinator and other prominent personalities were present in the ceremony.

