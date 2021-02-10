UrduPoint.com
Welfare Ministry Reaching Out To Poor, Disabled

Wed 10th February 2021

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Bukhari said that the ministry was directly reaching out to the poor including those who were disabled or have been abandoned by their families.

In an interview with APP, minister said that these people were responsibility of the government. Previous governments did not give priority to this department, however, he undertook this ministry as a challenge.

Minitser said that orphans, poor women and the elderly who have lost their children are are under the protection of the government. "In Punjab, 36 industries are going to teach women skills and make them stand on their own feet.

Bringing new courses, ministry of Social Welfare is in touch with industries that need skills from two industries. They need 6,000 skilled workers. We are bringing such courses which are in demand in the market", he informed.

He said that 70-80 special children are making pants in Lahore. We are trying to make less educated children skilled and good citizens of the country. They are working on a project in collaboration with three organizations. "Every year, 15,000 skilled children will be given jobs and those who cannot find jobs here will be sent abroad as skilled labour", he added.

