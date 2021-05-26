UrduPoint.com
Welfare Of Common Man To Be Ensured In Upcoming Budget: CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:07 AM

Welfare of common man to be ensured in upcoming budget: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the common man would be the pivot of focus in the upcoming budget and the welfare of the impecunious stratum would be ensured despite difficult circumstances

Social sector, especially health and education would be given importance in the upcoming annual development programme.

In a statement, he said the country was facing unusual circumstances due to the corona pandemic. It was, therefore, more important to concentrate on the forthcoming budgetary priorities.

He directed to further curtail the unnecessary expenditures in the next financial year and stressed upon the public sector departments to follow strict financial discipline to promote austerity.

Meanwhile, work on public-private partnership based projects would have to be accelerated, he stressed.

The CM said that a comprehensive programme was being devised to provide substantial relief to the common man and the general public would hear good news in the upcoming budget and industrialists as well as farmers would be provided with the necessary support.

More Stories From Pakistan

