Welfare Of Deprived Class Top Priority Of Govt : MNA

Welfare of deprived class top priority of govt : MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI), Member National Assembly from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully cognizant of the common man problems and striving hard to ensure welfare of poor segment of the society.

Talking to APP, he criticized the previous governments for ignoring the people of remote areas, adding that the present government has taken special initiatives of Ehsas program to provide maximum support to the poor class.

He said that concerted efforts were being made to resolve the problems faced by the masses in an effective manner.

He said that people will soon get the free health treatment facility as government working on Sehat Insaf Card under which each person will get 100 per cent health insurance.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would achieve more success by implementing his vision of economic uplift of the country.

He said that economic indicators were showing positive signs due to polices introduced by the present government.

PTI MNA Farooq Azam Malik said that his party government was making all out efforts to make Pakistan a true welfare state following Madinah model.

He asked opposition to shun the politics of confrontation and join hands with the government for progress and prosperity of the country.

He said PTI government would not compromise on corruption at any level.

