UrduPoint.com

Welfare Of Diaspora, Issues Resolution Govt's Priority: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:11 PM

Welfare of diaspora, issues resolution govt's priority: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the government's priority was to ensure relief of the overseas Pakistanis and early resolution of the problems faced by them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the government's priority was to ensure relief of the overseas Pakistanis and early resolution of the problems faced by them.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Consulate General-designate of Pakistan to Melbourne, Australia Syed Moazzam Hussain Shah, who called on him here, said there existed immense potential for enhancing Pakistan-Australia bilateral relations in multiple fields.

The foreign minister congratulated the consulate general-designate on his posting.

Syed Moazzam Hussain Shah thanked the foreign minister for the instructions and assured him for utilizing his capabilities to achieve the given targets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Australia Melbourne Government

Recent Stories

PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

11 minutes ago
 Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Tes ..

Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Test

6 minutes ago
 Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 Man held with liquor in sargodha

Man held with liquor in sargodha

6 minutes ago
 Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over ..

Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over Deadly Blasts in Ammunition D ..

7 minutes ago
 Moeeza, Zahida, Farhia, Sadia in Tenpin Bowling se ..

Moeeza, Zahida, Farhia, Sadia in Tenpin Bowling semis

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.