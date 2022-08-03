UrduPoint.com

Welfare Of Disabled People Our Core Priority: VC KMU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq has said that all necessary facilities are being provided to disabled persons in KMU as per the guidelines and instructions of the World Health Organization and Higher education Commission, Islamabad.

In addition to the admissions of disabled students to the university, quotas have also been allotted in light of government policies.

He was addressing the delegation of Pakistan Ever Bright Development Organization (PEDO), which met him under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Shahab ud Din. PEDO's Legal Advisor Advocate Mohammad Riaz, Dr Irfan Ullah Khattak and relevant officials of KMU were also present.

Dr Zia said that in KMU, seven seats were reserved for the disabled students in MBBS and BDS, while a two percent quota was reserved for allied health sciences.

He said that in the light of government directives, seats had been reserved for the disabled persons in jobs as well, adding that the disabled students and employees in KMU were encouraged at all levels. All the necessary facilities were being provided to them as per the guidelines of the WHO and the HEC.

The VC said that ramps had been constructed at various places to facilitate the access of disabled persons in KMU, while elevators were also installed in the academic block.

He assured the PEDO delegation that the welfare of persons with disabilities was a core part of KMU's policy. and all necessary steps in that regard would be taken on a priority basis with the guidance of PEDO.

Finally, the delegation thanked the VC and appreciated his efforts.

