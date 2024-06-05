Welfare of families of martyrs, veterans, employees first priority: CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Lahore Police is taking historic steps for welfare of families of martyrs, veterans, and employees.

This was stated by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in a press release, issued here on Wednesday.

He underlined that over Rs 35 million financial assistance has been disbursed from the District Welfare Fund to 1,494 police employees during the year 2023-24. Cheques amounting to over Rs 91 million have been distributed as educational scholarships to the children of police employees. Additionally, Rs 18.7 million have been provided as subsistence allowance to 549 deserving families. More than 400 police employees have been honored with the title of Ghazi.

In terms of medical financial aid, Rs 2.7 million have been distributed among 365 police employees. The families of 15 martyrs have been provided with homes, purchased by Lahore Police.

Furthermore, wedding gifts worth over Rs 3.7 million have been given to the daughters of martyrs on their weddings.

A total of 4,600 employees have been promoted to the next ranks, 305 children of police employees have been recruited under the martyr and family claim category, and timely burial grants amounting to Rs 15.5 million have been provided to the families concerned.

The CCPO said that Lahore police remains continuously active for welfare of its officers and personnel. The welfare of martyrs, veterans, retired employees and their families is a top priority. He urged the families of martyrs, veterans, and retired employees to contact the Lahore Police Welfare Branch in case of any difficulty.

He assured that his doors are always open to resolve the issues faced by the families of martyrs, veterans, and retired employees.