Welfare of farmers part of govt agenda: Mumtaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said the initiative has been taken on various projects costing Rs 300 billion across province under PM Agriculture emergency program.

He was addressing the awareness seminar held for farmers of tehsil Samundri under the program on Saturday.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hamid, Director Wheat Ayyub research Dr Javed Ahmed, other officers and large numbers of farmers were present on the occasion.

He said that government was providing 50 percent subsidy on fertilizer, seeds and latest machinery to reduce input cost adding that these steps would prosper the farmer community.

He said that welfare of farmers was part of the agents of incumbent government and they would be facilitated at all cost.