'Welfare of FDA employees priority'

April 28, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Additional Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Qaisar Abbas Rind said that

welfare of the employees would remain a top priority and their genuine problems would be

resolved on an urgent basis.

Addressing a meeting here on Monday, he said the FDA employees would be provided all

necessary administrative and financial support to enable them to perform their duties

with utmost satisfaction.

He reviewed the status of Employees’ Welfare Fund and announced that welfare grants for scholarships of employees' children, financial loans, funeral expenses and other benefits would be distributed

strictly on merit.

Deputy Director Finance FDA Humaira Ashraf briefed the meeting about number of grant applications

received and the current status of available funds.

