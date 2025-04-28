'Welfare Of FDA Employees Priority'
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Additional Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Qaisar Abbas Rind said that
welfare of the employees would remain a top priority and their genuine problems would be
resolved on an urgent basis.
Addressing a meeting here on Monday, he said the FDA employees would be provided all
necessary administrative and financial support to enable them to perform their duties
with utmost satisfaction.
He reviewed the status of Employees’ Welfare Fund and announced that welfare grants for scholarships of employees' children, financial loans, funeral expenses and other benefits would be distributed
strictly on merit.
Deputy Director Finance FDA Humaira Ashraf briefed the meeting about number of grant applications
received and the current status of available funds.
