Welfare of journalists to be continued: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :As part of party manifesto the PTI government was utilizing all available resources for the welfare of journalists as they were working for betterment of the society as fourth pillar of the state.

These views were expressed by Provincial Transport Minister Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir while addressing as a chief guest during an oath taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of North-Waziristan Union of Journalists here at his office on Friday.

The Minister said that journalists were responsible to play role as a bridge between government and masses adding real journalism could pave the path of durable development by highlighting social problems confronted by a common man.

He felicitated the newly elected cabinet of North Waziristan Union of Journalists and hoped that they would work for the welfare of tribal journalists as well as the local people by highlighting their issues.

He urged the media to portray the positive and soft image of the society especially tribal people of KP.