UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Welfare Of Journalists To Be Continued: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Welfare of journalists to be continued: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :As part of party manifesto the PTI government was utilizing all available resources for the welfare of journalists as they were working for betterment of the society as fourth pillar of the state.

These views were expressed by Provincial Transport Minister Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir while addressing as a chief guest during an oath taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of North-Waziristan Union of Journalists here at his office on Friday.

The Minister said that journalists were responsible to play role as a bridge between government and masses adding real journalism could pave the path of durable development by highlighting social problems confronted by a common man.

He felicitated the newly elected cabinet of North Waziristan Union of Journalists and hoped that they would work for the welfare of tribal journalists as well as the local people by highlighting their issues.

He urged the media to portray the positive and soft image of the society especially tribal people of KP.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Man Media All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

12 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

22 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

52 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

53 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

53 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.