UrduPoint.com

'Welfare Of LWMC Workers Among Top Priorities Of Company'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 10:54 PM

'Welfare of LWMC workers among top priorities of company'

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din on Friday said that LWMC was committed for the welfare of its employees as workers were the real asset and their welfare was among the priorities of the company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din on Friday said that LWMC was committed for the welfare of its employees as workers were the real asset and their welfare was among the priorities of the company.

He said this during the social security card distribution ceremony at Children workshop facilitation center. The department distributed more than 6000 social security card among workers as per the directions of CEO LWMC and more than 12000 social security card would be distributed in phases.

Babar Sahib Din said, "LWMC workers are our real heroes and cleanliness of Lahore is only possible due to their untiring efforts." LWMC was working on the health and welfare of its workers as the health of the workers participating in the cleaning could not be ignored in any case, he added.

He said that for the facilitation of workers "Sahulat Markaz" at South, Children and Thokar workshop had already been established.

Workers could reach their nearest facilitation center in case of any issue related to salary or leaves.

He further briefed that apart from the resolution of day to day issues LWMC had also taken a major step to facilitate its workers by covering their health insurance through social security cards.

He said that social security card would provide financial and medical facilities to the workers and their families, free checkup and medicines would be available to social security card holders in case of illness.

In case of hospitalization and injury financial assistance would be provided and lifetime medical facilities would be available to disabled workers and their families, he added.

He further said that support for children's marriage, support for burial would also be available through social security card.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Company Marriage From

Recent Stories

US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of ..

US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - ..

9 minutes ago
 11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Several hurt in separate Swiss train derailments

Several hurt in separate Swiss train derailments

3 minutes ago
 US Congressman Gosar Calls Trump Indictment 'Clear ..

US Congressman Gosar Calls Trump Indictment 'Clear, Brazen Political Persecution ..

3 minutes ago
 Police sign MoUs for women protection

Police sign MoUs for women protection

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands 2nd ODI scores ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands 2nd ODI scores

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.