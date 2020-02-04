Welfare of masses is priority : AC Hangu

UrduPoint.com
Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:54 PM

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Hangu district Noman Wazir said Tuesday the district administration was taking solid measures for extending relief to citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Revenue Hangu district Noman Wazir said Tuesday the district administration was taking solid measures for extending relief to citizens.

Talking to media persons, the AC said there was an effective reward and punishment system in place to asses performance of officers who were effectively and devotedly working for the welfare of people.

He said that district administration had launched an effective operation against profiteers and people were getting essential commodities at officially prescribed rates.

He said that concerned staff paid visit to bazaar on regular basis to check prices and quality of items and added that as a result of such serious measures flour crisis had been overcome.

He said that people were conveniently getting one bag of atta at Rs 808 and shopkeepers had been warned of strict action in case of overcharging.

He urged masses to strengthen liaison with machinery of the district administration in order to address their grievances at the earliest.

