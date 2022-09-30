Welfare of masses, timely completion of uplift projects top priorities, says minister

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial minister for Revenue, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said that the government's priority was to serve the people and to promote the culture of merit in the province.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister said that the steps have been taken regarding administrative affairs, good governance, transparency and promotion of austerity in the province.

Welfare of masses and timely completion of public welfare projects are the top priorities of the Punjab government.

He said that steps were being taken for providing clean drinking water facility to masses.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi has directed the government departments to strictly implement the savings policy. The minister said that the transparency in financial affairs is being ensured and financial discipline being maintained in public departments in this regard.

He said that the government would continue to provide resources for health, education and other welfare projects of the people on priority basis.