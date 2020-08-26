UrduPoint.com
Welfare Of Media Persons Top Most Priority Of Information Ministry: Shibli Faraz

Wed 26th August 2020

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that welfare of the media persons and facilitating them in performance of their professional duties was top most priority of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Talking to a delegation of journalists led by President PFUJ Afzal Butt, he said that the government believed in freedom of expression and supported their genuine demands.

He said that he considered protection of the rights of all media professionals and media workers from all parts of the country including Kashmir as his obligation.

He said that ensuring transparency and merit in the governance was the motto of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that a system was being evolved which would help resolve problems of the media professionals.

Shibli said that the incident that occurred in PID was unfortunate but it has been resolved amicably.

He said that directions have been issued for withdrawal of the FIR for interference in state affairs.

The delegation comprised Asif Ali Bhatti, Zahid Abbasi, Zahid Tabasunm, Khawaja Mantin and Amir Mahboob.

