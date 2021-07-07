UrduPoint.com
Welfare Of Minority Community Important Agenda Of PTI Govt: Dr Firdous

Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:25 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the welfare of minority community was an important agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the welfare of minority community was an important agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

During her visit to catholic church here at regal chowk, she said that it was sanguine that the minority had played a commendable role in the development process of the country while enjoying equal rights as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said the PTI government was ensuring that the rights of minority were fully protected.

She pointed out that two percent quota had been reserved in higher education department for the first time and millions of rupees were being allocated for the provision of stipend to minority community students.

The SACM said the PTI was a harbinger of the rights of minorities and working to promote inter-faith harmony, brotherhood and unity in the country.

She said that opposition parties would face defeat in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections and this was the reason that opposition had started crying to hide its unpopularity among the voters.

Dr Firdous advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to look into his own peep before leveling allegations on the establishment. "Prime Minister Imran Khan has become astumbling block in the corruption of opposition and the corrupt people were afraid of due to theirdefeat in next general elections", she added.

