Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, a top priority: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said welfare of the overseas Pakistanis and prompt redress of their problems, was the top priority of the government.

The foreign minister expressed these views as he held separate meetings with High Commissioners-designate Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (Australia) and Ameer Khurram Rathore (Canada), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

FM Qureshi lauded the services of the diplomats and expressed confidence that they would help strengthen bilateral ties with Australia and Canada during their respective assignments in Canberra and Ottawa.

Qureshi lauded the services of Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as Spokesperson MoFA and Ameer Rathore as Additional Secretary.

The High Commissioners-designate assured the foreign minister to perform best of their abilities for promoting Pakistan's positive image abroad.