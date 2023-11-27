Open Menu

Welfare Of Overseas Pakistanis, Resolution Of Issues Among Govt’s Top Priorities: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, resolution of issues among govt’s top priorities: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday said that welfare of the overseas Pakistanis and the resolution of their issues on a priority basis, were among the top priorities of the interim government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday said that welfare of the overseas Pakistanis and the resolution of their issues on a priority basis, were among the top priorities of the interim government.

Jilani further said that the European Union (EU) was an important partner of Pakistan and welcomed the continuation of GSP Plus status for Pakistan, adding these steps would further promote bilateral economic links with the EU.

The minister expressed these views during his visit to the Pakistan Embassy in Belgium where he was warmly received by Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch and other members of the diplomatic staff, a press release said.

The caretaker foreign minister visited different sections of the embassy including the consular section and expressed his satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the Pakistani community.

On the occasion, he also penned down his expressions in the visitors’ book placed in the embassy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution European Union Visit Luxembourg Belgium Government Top

Recent Stories

Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in R ..

Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders improved facilities in FIC

Commissioner orders improved facilities in FIC

15 minutes ago
 Climate change gets in the way of French oyster cu ..

Climate change gets in the way of French oyster culture

16 minutes ago
 Three wedding halls fined for violations

Three wedding halls fined for violations

16 minutes ago
 Two held with narcotics:

Two held with narcotics:

16 minutes ago
 Court rejects NAB’s plea to extend PTI chief’s ..

Court rejects NAB’s plea to extend PTI chief’s physical remand in £190m cas ..

16 minutes ago
Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

35 minutes ago
 ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

35 minutes ago
 PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

35 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion o ..

U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion of 12-Year, $44.6 Million USAID ..

38 minutes ago
 Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS ..

Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS, discusses mutual cooperation ..

40 minutes ago
 realme Surpasses 200 Million Global Shipments! Fro ..

Realme Surpasses 200 Million Global Shipments! From Start-up to Mainstream, real ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan