Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, resolution of issues among govt’s top priorities: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday said that welfare of the overseas Pakistanis and the resolution of their issues on a priority basis, were among the top priorities of the interim government.

Jilani further said that the European Union (EU) was an important partner of Pakistan and welcomed the continuation of GSP Plus status for Pakistan, adding these steps would further promote bilateral economic links with the EU.

The minister expressed these views during his visit to the Pakistan Embassy in Belgium where he was warmly received by Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch and other members of the diplomatic staff, a press release said.

The caretaker foreign minister visited different sections of the embassy including the consular section and expressed his satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the Pakistani community.

On the occasion, he also penned down his expressions in the visitors’ book placed in the embassy.