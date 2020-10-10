UrduPoint.com
Welfare Of PHA Employees Top Priority: Director Admin

Sat 10th October 2020

Welfare of PHA employees top priority: Director admin

Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said that welfare of PHA employees was top priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said that welfare of PHA employees was top priority.

Addressing a ceremony of awarding regularisation orders to a gardner Muhammad Nasir s/o Ghulam Fareed here on Saturday, Robina Kosar said that all issues of the department were being resolved on top priority.

She said that PHP playing a vital role in tree plantation and beautician of the city. She said that large size shady trees would bring positive changes in city's environment.

The director admin and finance PHA added that parks and green belts being updated gradually. She claimed that administrative issues of the department were being resolved.

More Stories From Pakistan

