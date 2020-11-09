UrduPoint.com
Welfare Of Police Martyrs' Families Among Top Priorities: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Welfare of police martyrs' families among top priorities: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said on Monday the honour and dignity of police department was due to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of people so that welfare of the force was one of his top priorities.

He directed all RPOs and DPOs to take personal interest in resolving the issues of martyrs' families in their respective regions and districts. He said the constabulary was the face of the police department which represented the police department in its words, deeds and conduct while performing duties at offices, police stations, highways or other points across the province.

Their performance could be further enhanced by resolving their financial, administrative and personal issues as soon as possible so that the Sipah can discharge its duties with full attention, dedication and determination, the IGP maintained.

He expressed these views during a meeting with regarding welfare of police officials/officers at Central Police Office.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab was briefed that as per his policy, practical steps were being taken on priority basis with regard to the welfare of police personnel so that problems of the police force related to departmental matters could be resolved without any delay.

He said the role being played by the Punjab Police during the Corona virus pandemic for the protection of the people and implementation of government SOPs was being appreciated at every level, adding that the processof providing welfare cheques to the police officers and personnel suffering from coronavirus should be completed as soon as possible while cases related to obtaining leave of police personnel, GP fund, financial assistance and punishment should be resolved on priority basis.

Inam Ghani said that an action should be taken against those who create unnecessary obstruction in these cases as the best welfare and capacity building of junior rank police personnel was one of the top priorities of the police department.

