Welfare Of Police Martyrs' Families, Ghazis Top Priority: CCPO
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Under the leadership of CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Lahore police is actively engaged in the welfare of the families of police martyrs. Since 2017, 50 families of martyrs of police have been provided homes worth over Rs782.5 million through the martyrs' package.
This was stated by a Lahore police spokesperson in a statement issued on Friday. More than Rs10.7 million in scholarships have been distributed among 48 families of employees' children, this year. Additionally, Rs2.2 million have been allocated for dowry funds and over Rs1.
1 million for maintenance allowances have been distributed among 17 families. Moreover, Rs158,000 has been disbursed to two families as final salary payments.
The CCPO Lahore said that the sacrifices of Lahore police martyrs are a source of pride, 338 officers and personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He emphasized that the welfare of martyrs' families and Ghazis remains a top priority, with ongoing efforts to provide housing, education and healthcare.
