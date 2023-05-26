Welfare of police martyrs' families top priorities: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday said that eternal sacrifice of brave martyr DSP Tariq Kumboh, who laid his life for the country and the nation, would never be forgotten

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday said that eternal sacrifice of brave martyr DSP Tariq Kumboh, who laid his life for the country and the nation, would never be forgotten.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that our brave martyrs were sacrificing themselves fearlessly to secure the future of the nation and the best welfare of the heirs of these martyrs was among the top priorities of the police, he added.

He expressed these views while meeting the widow and daughter of DSP Tariq Kamboh on the occasion of his arrival at Shaheed's home.

"We are trying for the best welfare of the families of martyrs and to solve thier problems" he said. He inquired about the welfare of the martyr's heirs, got aware of the issues and paid tribute to DSP Tariq Kamboh's great services and sacrifice.

Tariq Kamboh, was martyred in a terrorist attack near Federal Colony Lahore on 16 December 2000. In recognition of his unparalleled services, a building of the Central Police Office was also named after DSP Tariq Kamboh.