Welfare Of Police Officials Top Priority, Says RPO

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:33 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that welfare of police officials was top priority and various initiatives were being taken for this purpose

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that welfare of police officials was top priority and various initiatives were being taken for this purpose.

Addressing a ceremony of signing of memorandum with a local hospital here on Friday, RPO said that a physically strong, confident and financially stable police official could bring remarkable improvement in his performance.

He said that as per vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani, various initiatives have been taken by the department for this purpose.

Syed Khurram said that understanding being developed with different private hospitals and educational institutes for free education and medical facilities for police officials and families of martyrs.

