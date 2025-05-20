Open Menu

Welfare Of Police Personnel Top Priority: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Welfare of police personnel top priority: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday said that it was among his top priorities to timely resolve problems of police personnel.

Addressing an orderly room conducted at the District Police Office Tank, he said that every policeman was a valuable asset to the department, and their welfare was his top priority in order to boost the performance and morale of the police force.

During the session, staff members directly presented their legitimate issues, leave requests, and suggestions to the DPO who listened to all concerns and issued immediate directives to the officers present for prompt resolution.

He also ordered instant action on several applications on the spot.

He said that the purpose of such forums was to provide direct access to the district head so that personnel could express their concerns without hesitation.

Aslam Nawaz Khan added that without providing a conducive environment and necessary facilities, expecting top performance from the force was unrealistic.

Therefore, the police department is taking all possible measures for the betterment of its personnel.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

14 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

14 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

14 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

14 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

14 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

14 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

14 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

14 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

14 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan