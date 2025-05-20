Welfare of police personnel top priority: DPO

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday said that it was among his top priorities to timely resolve problems of police personnel.

Addressing an orderly room conducted at the District Police Office Tank, he said that every policeman was a valuable asset to the department, and their welfare was his top priority in order to boost the performance and morale of the police force.

During the session, staff members directly presented their legitimate issues, leave requests, and suggestions to the DPO who listened to all concerns and issued immediate directives to the officers present for prompt resolution.

He also ordered instant action on several applications on the spot.

He said that the purpose of such forums was to provide direct access to the district head so that personnel could express their concerns without hesitation.

Aslam Nawaz Khan added that without providing a conducive environment and necessary facilities, expecting top performance from the force was unrealistic.

Therefore, the police department is taking all possible measures for the betterment of its personnel.

APP/slm