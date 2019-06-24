UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Welfare Of Policemen On Top Priority: IGP

Umer Jamshaid 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:03 PM

Welfare of policemen on top priority: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that police officials and jawans are assets of Islamabad police force and no sluggish attitude would be tolerated to ensure welfare steps for them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that police officials and jawans are assets of Islamabad police force and no sluggish attitude would be tolerated to ensure welfare steps for them.

It was stated by him while reviewing the steps being taken for the welfare of policemen.

The IGP said that filtration plants have been installed at police line headquarters and various offices for provision of clean drinking water.

A medical dispensary and laboratory has been set up for medical facilities to the cops.

It is to mention that that medical treatment is also provided to policemen at hospitals and dispensary free of cost.

The IGP was told that free medical tests of 4000 policemen have been ensured in cooperation with Ministry of Health and fitness of policemen is focused.

Mental and physical fitness of cops is ensured as per international standard so that policemen may perform effectively.

He was told that the canteens for policemen are checked continuously and hygienic conditions and cleanliness is ensured there.

Owing the efforts of IGP Islamabad, a police source said that Prime Minister's Health Cards would be issued to jawans of Islamabad police.

A Police Darbar would be held at Police Line Headquarters next week and police officials would be issued directions to ensure welfare steps for the cops.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police Water May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

6 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

5 minutes ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

5 minutes ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

5 minutes ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

5 minutes ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.