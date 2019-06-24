Welfare of policemen on top priority: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that police officials and jawans are assets of Islamabad police force and no sluggish attitude would be tolerated to ensure welfare steps for them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that police officials and jawans are assets of Islamabad police force and no sluggish attitude would be tolerated to ensure welfare steps for them.

It was stated by him while reviewing the steps being taken for the welfare of policemen.

The IGP said that filtration plants have been installed at police line headquarters and various offices for provision of clean drinking water.

A medical dispensary and laboratory has been set up for medical facilities to the cops.

It is to mention that that medical treatment is also provided to policemen at hospitals and dispensary free of cost.

The IGP was told that free medical tests of 4000 policemen have been ensured in cooperation with Ministry of Health and fitness of policemen is focused.

Mental and physical fitness of cops is ensured as per international standard so that policemen may perform effectively.

He was told that the canteens for policemen are checked continuously and hygienic conditions and cleanliness is ensured there.

Owing the efforts of IGP Islamabad, a police source said that Prime Minister's Health Cards would be issued to jawans of Islamabad police.

A Police Darbar would be held at Police Line Headquarters next week and police officials would be issued directions to ensure welfare steps for the cops.