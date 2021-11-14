Welfare of policemen top priority; says SP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar zone, Noshewan has said the rule of law as well as the welfare of the police personnel was top priority of Capital police.

"Effective policing measures is being taken for maximum relief to citizens," he said while addressing `Police Darbar' held at police station Shalimar, the other day to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops.

The Police Darbar was held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for saddar zone police officials and Eagle Squad officials and was attended SDPO ramna Hakam khan and SHO shalimar.

SP saddar zone listened the problems of officials and ordered to solve them on spot. He also directed to his staff to immediately resolve all pending cases regarding leaves of the officials and duty timings etc.

He urged the officials to serve the public in professional manner and always deal the citizens in a decent way while interacting with citizens.

SP said that his doors are always open for the policemen and utmost efforts would be made to resolve their problems. He stressed the need to improve skills for effective policing in the city and make it more secure.