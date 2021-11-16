Welfare of policemen top priority: SP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police Rural zone (SP), Muhammad Usman Tipu Tuesday said the rule of law, as well as the welfare of the police personnel, was priority of the Capital police.

"Effective policing measures are being taken for maximum relief to citizens", he said while addressing `Police Darbar' held at police station Koral to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops.

The Police Darbar held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman for Rural zone police officials and Eagle Squad officials and was attended SDPO and SHO.

SP listened to the problems of officials and ordered to solve them on spot.

He also directed his staff to immediately resolve all pending cases regarding leaves of the officials and duty timings etc.

He urged the officials to serve the public in a professional manner and always deal with the citizens in a decent way while interacting with citizens.

The SP said that his doors are always open for the policemen and utmost efforts would be made to resolve their problems.

He stressed the need to improve skills for effective policing in the city and make it more secure.