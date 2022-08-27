UrduPoint.com

Welfare Of Poor Top Agenda Of Punjab Govt: Waseem Khan Badozai

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Waseem Khan Badozai said that welfare of poor labourer and middle class families was top priority of the Punjab Government.

While addressing a ceremony of employees of Multan Development Authority, Waseem Khan Badozai observed that the government was taking every possible step to provide maximum relief to labourers.

The government is well aware of the problems of the poor people.

Badozai lauded the government and stated that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaz Elahi introduced many projects including provision of free medicines in emergency wards, Cardiology Institutes etc.

He added that the government would bring revolutionary changes in the lives of the people by ensuring matchless projects.

The ceremony was attended by President MDA Employees Union Shiekh Rafi, General Secretary Haji Rizwan and many other workers.

