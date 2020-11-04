UrduPoint.com
Welfare Of Prisoners Top Priority: Chohan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:13 PM

Welfare of prisoners top priority: Chohan

Punjab Minister for Colonies and Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said that welfare of all prisoners especially women and juveniles was his top priority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Colonies and Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said that welfare of all prisoners especially women and juveniles was his top priority.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Inspector General Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig at the Jail Headquarters and a detailed briefing session on departmental matters.

During the meeting, various measures were discussed to improve jails across the province.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had given him the important task of jail reforms.

He said that measures would be taken to make every inmate a responsible citizen of the society.

He further said that provision of equal facilities to the inmates in all jails of Punjab and eradication of VIP culture were also his top priorities.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan also visited Camp Jail Ferozepur Road and reviewed the facilities being provided to the inmates.

