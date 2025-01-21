Open Menu

Welfare Of Special Persons Is Our Priority: DC Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram on Tuesday assured prompt resolution of Issues faced by special persons in the district

According to DC office, Abdul Akram held a meeting with special individuals in his office that provided a platform for to share their concerns and problems with the DC.

Special persons apprised DC of the various issues they encounter, and he listened attentively to their concerns.

Demonstrating his dedication to addressing their needs, the Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to the relevant authorities to resolve the issues promptly.

This proactive approach by Deputy Commissioner Kohat showed the commitment of administration's focus on inclusivity and social welfare.

DC assured his support by engaging directly with special persons and ensuring their concerns were heard for a more compassionate and supportive community in Kohat.

