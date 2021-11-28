UrduPoint.com

Welfare Of Special Persons Top Priority Of AJK Government: Qayyum Niazi

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) : Nov 28 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his government was giving special attention for rehabilitation and welfare of special persons in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to a delegation of visually impaired people at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday the Prime Minister assured them that the PTI government would take all necessary steps for their welfare.

He said that strict implementation of the existing quota of special persons in jobs would be ensured and added that special people are very talented and they are playing a vital role in the reconstruction and development of the country.

The delegation thanked the AJK Prime Minister.

