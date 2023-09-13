'Welfare of writers, poets top priority of present govt': Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Wednesday said that the welfare of actors, writers, and poets is among the topmost priorities of the present government and concrete steps are being taken to facilitate the literary segment.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the government has planned various special packages for artists' community, and people with related skills in a bid to revive the country's entertainment industry.

He said we have directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to promote the culture of the country abroad, adding, artists need to provide quality entertainment to the citizens by making dramas, tele-films, and other programs on the current themes and utilize their positive thinking and best quality, direction, and production.

Replying to a question, the minister assured that his ministry is determined to highlight the heritage, civilization, language, art, and culture of the province in a creative and constructive way.

Set up new museums and strengthening and modernizing the existing museums are also priority areas of the ministry, he said, adding, that the government would utilize all available resources for the restoration of the heritage and historical sites of the area.

To another question, he said poets and artists are our identities in the world, he said, adding, that launching the artist support fund for the welfare of artists would reflect the government's priorities.