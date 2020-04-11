UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Welfare Organisations Asked To Help Needy People During Lockdown: Special Assistant To CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Welfare organisations asked to help needy people during lockdown: Special Assistant to CM Sindh

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has requested the welfare organisations and philanthropists to come forward to help out the needy families in the lockdown situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has requested the welfare organisations and philanthropists to come forward to help out the needy families in the lockdown situation.

He expressed these views while visiting Shoukat Colony and Mushtarka Colony Tando Muhammad Khan, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

He was accomplished by General Secretary PPP Khurram Karim Soomro, Chairman City Council Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bhukhari, office bearers of welfare organisation Sath, Pir Aga Jan Aga, Papu Baloch, Shahzad Gulzar and officers of local administration.

Sath Welfare Organisation already distributed ration in these colonies in collaboration with District Administration.

The Special Assistant to CM Sindh appreciated the good work of Sath Welfare Organisation and requested the other welfare organisations and philanthropists to come forward to help out the needy families as Coronavirus had affected the lower and labour class and they need help.

Related Topics

Sindh Tando Muhammad Khan Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dalglish's son thanks well-wishers after Liverpool ..

2 minutes ago

Russia space chief spars with Elon Musk over launc ..

2 minutes ago

PCMD likely to perform 800 corona test daily by en ..

2 minutes ago

US Overtakes Italy in COVID-19 Death Toll With 18, ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 8 new cases, 95 recoveries fro ..

7 minutes ago

PCJCCI distributes protective masks among journali ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.