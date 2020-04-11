Welfare organisations asked to help needy people during lockdown: Special Assistant to CM Sindh

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has requested the welfare organisations and philanthropists to come forward to help out the needy families in the lockdown situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has requested the welfare organisations and philanthropists to come forward to help out the needy families in the lockdown situation.

He expressed these views while visiting Shoukat Colony and Mushtarka Colony Tando Muhammad Khan, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

He was accomplished by General Secretary PPP Khurram Karim Soomro, Chairman City Council Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bhukhari, office bearers of welfare organisation Sath, Pir Aga Jan Aga, Papu Baloch, Shahzad Gulzar and officers of local administration.

Sath Welfare Organisation already distributed ration in these colonies in collaboration with District Administration.

The Special Assistant to CM Sindh appreciated the good work of Sath Welfare Organisation and requested the other welfare organisations and philanthropists to come forward to help out the needy families as Coronavirus had affected the lower and labour class and they need help.