Welfare Organization Like Arms Of Government: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:23 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said the welfare organization in any society are like arms of the government which play a vital role in financial support of the needy, poor, unemployed and the underprivileged sections in the society, especially the Allah loves those who support the orphans

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said the welfare organization in any society are like arms of the government which play a vital role in financial support of the needy, poor, unemployed and the underprivileged sections in the society, especially the Allah loves those who support the orphans.

He expressed these views while addressing in a function held as a fun festival for 1,600 orphan children studying in schools under the Green Crescent Trust in Aladdin Park here.

Imran Ismail lauded the welfare activities of the Green Crescent Trust (GCT) with regard to welfare and support of needy and deserving people.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also distributed commendation certificates among the children.

The ceremony was also attended by GCT's Patron eminent industrialist Sardar Yasin Malik, CEO Zahid Saeed and others.

The Governor of Sindh said that it was undoubtedly not easy to manage daily expenses of 29,000 children.

The provincial governments should also support the organizations like GCT, he observed.

He said that the "Ehsaas Programme" is the largest social welfare programme in Pakistan. The Kamyab Jawan Rozgar Programme is for devoted youths who are passionate about achieving success and the loan fromRs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 will be given to youths under the programme.

