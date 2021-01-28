Welfare organizations asked to point issues of Karachi

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday asked social and welfare organizations to point out the city's issues and observed that we can only overcome these issues with joint efforts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday asked social and welfare organizations to point out the city's issues and observed that we can only overcome these issues with joint efforts.

Sailani Welfare Trust serves humanity in Pakistan as well as abroad, the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting Sailani Welfare Trust's head office in Bahadurabad here, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

The trust's President Yousuf Lakhani, Advisor to Chairman Afzal Chamria and Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ghazaal welcomed Laeeq Ahmed upon his arrival while Sailani Welfare Trust's Trustee and Chief Director Medical Welfare and Rescue department Muhammad Arif Lakhani and Member Managing Committee Munawwar Younus were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator also addressed the participants of training being held at Sailani Welfare Trust.

Hailing the trust, the Administrator said that Sailani Welfare Trust is not only serving the humanity but also providing education to the needy children.

"The new generation is being trained by Sailani Welfare Trust which overcome joblessness issues," he added.

Ahmed said that Sailani Welfare Trust would be provided land and be facilitated, if it wants to install RO plants in hospitals, parks and under privileged areas.

The Administrator was informed that Sailani Welfare Trust provided lunch and dinner to the needy people in different areas.

The trust is also establishing IT Tower at Super Highway.

He was told that Sailani Welfare Trust also give laon to up to Rs 300,000 while the people also approach them for medical and health facilities.

In a briefing, Ahmed was informed that so far 75,000 families have been benefited from Kifalat program while 300,000 children are enrolled in schools being run by Sailani Welfare Trust.

It also added that Sailani Welfare Trust has a capacity to arrange meal for 150,000 people within one and a half in case of emergency.

The Administrator said that Sailani Welfare Trust is the ray of hope for the needy people as it is serving the humanity in leadership of Moulana Basheer Ahmed Farooqui.

He said that social and welfare organizations can play vital role in Karachi's development and mechanism is being devised to take all of them on board.