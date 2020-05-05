UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Welfare Organizations Distribute Ration Among Needy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Welfare organizations distribute ration among needy

The Labor Education Organization, with the help of Women Resource Center Mardan, distributed ration to 30 home-based workers, widows and deserving women at Union Council Kia Gharri here

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : The Labor education Organization, with the help of Women Resource Center Mardan, distributed ration to 30 home-based workers, widows and deserving women at Union Council Kia Gharri here.

Raheela Ali of the Women's Resource Center Mardan speaking on the occasion said that difficult times do not last forever. "We all have to work together to fight the epidemic and follow government measures for our own safety and safety of our whole family," she said.

Our organization will be at your service alongside our government in this difficult time, said Hassan Hasaas, an Executive Member of the Labor Education Organization Mardan.

"Bring it forward and make it stand on its feet so that an atmosphere of equality is established in the society," he said to the gathering. He also thanked the guests and his volunteers and those given their donators.

He said the organization have always stood firmly in the difficult time either it was earthquake, flood or this pandemic we have to unite and extend our support to those need our help. He also lauded the role of Ms. Raheela Ali of Women Recourse Center Mardan in such a critical situation and helping the needy, poor women besides create awareness among women that how they could ensure safety to their family.

Related Topics

Earthquake Poor Education Flood Mardan Women Family All Government Kia

Recent Stories

Fiat Chrysler, PSA retain merger target date

2 minutes ago

Rs 5.85 billion spent on 546 development schemes i ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's State Council Working Group Discusses Mak ..

2 minutes ago

Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Khaslat Ho ..

2 minutes ago

UK sports leaders outline 'catastrophic' coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Armed Forces Unification Day a historic decision i ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.