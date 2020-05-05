Welfare organizations distribute ration among needy

The Labor Education Organization, with the help of Women Resource Center Mardan, distributed ration to 30 home-based workers, widows and deserving women at Union Council Kia Gharri here

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : The Labor education Organization, with the help of Women Resource Center Mardan, distributed ration to 30 home-based workers, widows and deserving women at Union Council Kia Gharri here.

Raheela Ali of the Women's Resource Center Mardan speaking on the occasion said that difficult times do not last forever. "We all have to work together to fight the epidemic and follow government measures for our own safety and safety of our whole family," she said.

Our organization will be at your service alongside our government in this difficult time, said Hassan Hasaas, an Executive Member of the Labor Education Organization Mardan.

"Bring it forward and make it stand on its feet so that an atmosphere of equality is established in the society," he said to the gathering. He also thanked the guests and his volunteers and those given their donators.

He said the organization have always stood firmly in the difficult time either it was earthquake, flood or this pandemic we have to unite and extend our support to those need our help. He also lauded the role of Ms. Raheela Ali of Women Recourse Center Mardan in such a critical situation and helping the needy, poor women besides create awareness among women that how they could ensure safety to their family.