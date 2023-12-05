Open Menu

Welfare Organizations’ Role In Serving Ailing Humanity Commended

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Welfare organizations’ role in serving ailing humanity commended

The welfare organizations engaged in the service of ailing humanity are playing an important role in helping the society in a valuable way

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The welfare organizations engaged in the service of ailing humanity are playing an important role in helping the society in a valuable way.

This was stated by Chief Engineer Faisalabad Development Authority Mehr Ayyub while reviewing the blood transfusion process to the children suffering from thalassemia during his visit to the Sundas Foundation here on Tuesday. Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chatha accompanied him, while Admin Officer of the foundation Muhammad Saleem, and others were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Engineer said that the welfare activities of the foundation are highly commendable in provision of blood to children suffering from thalassemia.

He also distributed gifts among the children while expressing his love for them and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Earlier, the Chief Engineer visited various departments including the clinical laboratory for blood transfusion, reviewed the facilities and acknowledged that high quality medical facilities are being provided to children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Visit From Blood Love

Recent Stories

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

14 seconds ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

16 seconds ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

21 seconds ago
 Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

4 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

4 minutes ago
Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

16 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

16 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

16 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan