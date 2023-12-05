Welfare organizations’ role in serving ailing humanity commended

The welfare organizations engaged in the service of ailing humanity are playing an important role in helping the society in a valuable way

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The welfare organizations engaged in the service of ailing humanity are playing an important role in helping the society in a valuable way.

This was stated by Chief Engineer Faisalabad Development Authority Mehr Ayyub while reviewing the blood transfusion process to the children suffering from thalassemia during his visit to the Sundas Foundation here on Tuesday. Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chatha accompanied him, while Admin Officer of the foundation Muhammad Saleem, and others were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Engineer said that the welfare activities of the foundation are highly commendable in provision of blood to children suffering from thalassemia.

He also distributed gifts among the children while expressing his love for them and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Earlier, the Chief Engineer visited various departments including the clinical laboratory for blood transfusion, reviewed the facilities and acknowledged that high quality medical facilities are being provided to children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.