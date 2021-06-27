UrduPoint.com
Welfare Projects Being Initiated For Destitute People, According To Vision Of PM

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Welfare projects being initiated for destitute people, according to vision of PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Sunday said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, welfare projects were being initiated for financial assistance and training in professional fields for the deprived and destitute people.

During his visit to the Social Welfare Office in Rawalpindi, provincial minister said the welfare projects were being launched so that the people could get useful skills which enable them self-reliant.

He said that social welfare department across Punjab would establish Skill Development Centers for Women in collaboration with the Bait-ul-Maal where they would provide use training and professional skills that would become source of reasonable income for them as well, he added.

Yawar Abbas further said that the provincial government would launch a new program for provision of electric wheelchair for free movement of persons with disabilities.

He said that people with mental and physical disabilities and those suffering from any compulsion or deprivation deserve our special attention and under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab such initiatives had been taken in the province.

Appreciating the services of the Social Welfare Department in Rawalpindi, he asked the social welfare officers to continue their efforts in the same spirit of service to the people so that maximum deserving people could be able to take benefit.

