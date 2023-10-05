Open Menu

Welfare Sectors Playing Key Role For Helping Deserving People Of Society: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said welfare institutions were playing a key role in the basic needs of the economically disadvantaged and deserving people of the society.

We expect that Allama Bashir Ahmad Farooqui, Chairman of Selani Trust, and his entire team will especially remember the needy brothers and sisters of Balochistan, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation led by Allama Bashir Ahmad Farooqui, chairman of the Selani Trust.

Renowned surgeon Dr. Shair Zaman Mandokhil was also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, the Governor of Balochistan paid tribute to Selani Trust for payment of compensation to the martyrs and the injured as a result of the bomb blast in the procession taken out in Mastung on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

He said that since the first day, we have kept a special eye on everything, and steps were also being taken to further help the heirs of victims.

Apart from this, he regularly visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta to ask about the injured health and ensure that all medical facilities were provided for their treatment.

In the end, he prayed for the safety of the nation and the martyrs of Mastung in particular.

