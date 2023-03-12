Welfare shop set up at Bahawalpur Police Lines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A welfare shop has been established at Bahawalpur Police Lines to facilitate consumers from the Police Department.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur Police, under the supervision of Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Babar Saeed and District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas, a welfare shop has been established at Bahawalpur Police Lines.

He said that Police Welfare Shop would provide groceries and edibles to the officials and personnel of the Police Department at subsidized rates.