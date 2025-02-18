MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab,Fuad Hashim Rabbani on Tuesday stated that the welfare and protection of children's rights was a shared vision of the Punjab government and UNICEF.

He emphasized that no child should be left behind due to economic disparities.He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting on children welfare in South Punjab.

The meeting was attended by UNICEF’s representative in Pakistan,Abdullah Fadil, along with secretaries and special secretaries from South Punjab.

The Additional Chief Secretary highlighted that education was a fundamental right of every child,which was why the "Zero Out Of school Children" campaign has been launched in South Punjab.

He further mentioned that to combat malnutrition among children,schools in underprivileged districts of South Punjab are providing daily milk supply under the Chief Minister’s Nutrition Programme.

Rabbani also informed that four major projects for Mother and Child Hospitals in South Punjab are currently under development.

Additionally,he stressed the need to expand access to clean drinking water and sanitation facilities in the region.

UNICEF’s representative in Pakistan,Abdullah Fadil said technical support was being provided to Punjab government's by UNICEF for child welfare programmes.

He also emphasized the importance of monitoring the quality of education in public Primary schools.

Furthermore,he highlighted that government efforts in Rajanpur district have successfully reduced the child mortality rate.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Services,Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen;Special Secretary Livestock, Azfar Zia;Secretary board of Revenue,Mehr Khalid Ahmed;Special Secretary Higher Education,Sarfaraz Ahmed;Special Secretary Forestry,Rana Rizwan Qadeer;Special Secretary C&W,Aftab Pirzada and Special Secretary Housing,Rana Saleem Khan.

Additional Secretaries from the Education,Health,Agriculture and Irrigation departments were also present.