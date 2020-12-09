‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-elections if they are resigning,” says PM

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says they are ready to talk on every issue except corruption cases while parliament is the best platform for dialogue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they would be more powerful by conducting by-elections on the seats leaders of opposition were vacating by tending resignation.

The PM said that they [opposition leaders] were not speaking for the sake of democracy. He categorically said that they could not forgive corruption cases.

“We can’t give forgiveness to them [opposition] in corruption cases,” said the PM while talking to the reporters in Sialkot on Wednesday.

Imran Khan said that they sought NRO whenever they talked to them.

“We are ready for talks but not for NRO,” he further said. He stated that they ran movement to get the country out of crises.

He said that opposition leaders left the country under huge debt. “Now, after long struggle, the economy was going on right track,” he further said.

The PM also announced to give health insurance to every citizen of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Referring to the resignations of PDM leaders, Imran Khan said that the constitutional way to send the PM packed was that that there should be “movement of no-confidence”.

“We recovered 207 billion since the day we came into power,” he claimed. PM Imran Khan said that they [opposition leaders] were concerned that they would be nabbed.

He also talked about Indian economy, saying that it went down by 10 per cent. He stated that unemployment was the issue the government was working on. Construction industry was providing job and work to the people, he added.

“I told them on the first day that we are ready for answers in the parliament.

“For political dialogue, the parliament is the best platform,” he further said.

“We are ready to talk on every issue because we don’t have any issue,” said the PM.

He also commented on Shaukat Khanum Hospital that it was built to provide free treatment to the poor.

“These all opposition parties together can’t hold rallies bigger than the PTI’s,” he added.

Earlier, he inaugurated several projects including Technology university in the area. He also inaugurated inter-cities airline services.